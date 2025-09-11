President Donald Trump is expected to attend the New York Yankees' game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. Trump is scheduled to participate in pregame festivities as the Yankees remember the victims of the tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2021. Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on Trump attending the game, via Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media.

“Excited,” Boone said Thursday. “I think he's going to come down and come into the locker room for a minute. I've had the honor and fortune of [seeing] some presidents over the years for first pitches or whatever it may be. So, the fact that he's going to be here is something that I'm excited to be a part of to see and get to — I don't know what it'll be like — but to interact for a few minutes is something I'm looking forward to.”

Trump is from New York and is believed to be a fan of the Yankees. The president has also expressed his admiration for sports overall. Of course, Thursday holds more importance than only a sporting event as the Yankees honor those who lost their lives in 2001.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST as pregame festivities will take place before the contest gets underway. Videos and pictures will likely be shared to social media of Trump at the Yankees game once he arrives.

Meanwhile, the Yankees — who are in a competitive American League East and Wild Card race — will try to defeat a talented Tigers ball club.