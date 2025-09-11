The New York Yankees are clinging onto a playoff berth, and have been in second place for a couple of months. However, some believe the Yankees are doomed in their hunt for another title as the MLB playoffs creep closer. Aaron Judge continues to break franchise records, but he cannot do it alone. No, there are other Yankees players to watch, players that must do well in October.

New York has +850 odds to win the World Series, according to Fanduel. Overall, that gives them the fourth-best chance of capturing their 28th title. But there is a lot of panic in the Bronx. Notably, the Yankees' bullpen has been historically bad, and it has harmed any goodwill they have in baseball right now. The situation has gotten to a boiling point in New York, and this team has struggled to do much late in games.

Judge is excellent, but he needs help, and all the assistance in the world to help the Bronx Bombers get back to the World Series. Ultimately, these are the three Yankees players to watch in the MLB playoffs.

Devin Williams must bounce back

Devin Williams has been part of a struggling Yankees bullpen, and he has had a disappointing season in his one year in the pinstripes. So far, things have been disastrous. Williams is 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA with 18 saves, 10 holds, and four blown saves. Unfortunately, he has lost his closer's job to David Bednar, but that has not stopped his struggles.

Williams recently had a game where he allowed four earned runs against the Houston Astros in 2/3 of an inning. While there has been some improvement, it has not entirely translated to the field. Additionally, Williams struggled in last season's playoffs. Williams pitched in two games, allowing four earned runs on three hits and one run.

This team could make a run. However, they need Williams and the rest of their bullpen to come through, especially if they are to face the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-3 AL Wild Card Series. If that does not happen, they will find themselves going home early, while wondering what went wrong.

Ryan McMahon must excel in the playoffs

The Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, hoping he could become a clutch hitter for them. Yet, that has not been the case for the team. McMahon has been a solid hitter throughout his career. But he has not done much lately.

Article Continues Below

McMahon is batting .220 with 19 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 57 runs overall. So far, he is hitting .229 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, and 15 runs through 40 games for the Bronx Bombers. Although New York has displayed power, especially with the Judge, it has not done much else. The Yanks rank just 14th in batting average and fifth in on-base percentage. Ultimately, McMahon was supposed to help them with that, but it has not transpired that way.

McMahon has struggled recently, going just 1 for 11. Sandwiched between a good performance against the Houston Astros, he was not doing much before. The struggles are coming at the worst time possible, and the Yanks need him badly, especially since he is the best player at the bottom of the batting order. If McMahon cannot show signs of improvement, then the offense will stall in October, especially against good pitching.

Ben Rice must help Aaron Judge

Ben Rice has been a revelation in the Bronx this season. So far, he is batting .238 with 23 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 64 runs. While the power has been mostly there, Rice has struggled far too often. Lately, Rice has been in a lull, going 2 for 20. That is not the production that will help the Yankees in the MLB Playoffs.

Rice has performed significantly better than last season, his rookie year. However, it does not seem to be enough. Consider the fact that he primarily hits in the cleanup spot behind Cody Bellinger. If Judge and Bellinger are on base, the Yankees will need Rice to drive them in. Likewise, Giancarlo Stanton must have runners to drive in. The Yankees have had an “all-or-nothing” mentality at the plate, and it's simply not working consistently.

Rice must step up in October, especially if they face the Red Sox. If the Yankees can get past the Red Sox, they would likely face the Detroit Tigers, who have crushed them this week. Because the bullpen has performed so badly, the offense will need to make up for it. Judge is elite, but cannot do it all by himself. This could be the breakout Rice needs, and it needs to come at the right time.