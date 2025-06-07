Currently five games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees currently hold a strong grip on the AL East. As June progresses, the Yankees are hoping to not only increase their lead but get healthier as well.

After a myriad of injuries to their starting rotation, it looks like the team will be getting one of their top arms back sooner rather than later. New York manager Aaron Boone shared where 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is at with his rehab with the media Saturday, including the Athletic's Chris Kirschner on X, formerly Twitter.

“Aaron Boone said Luis Gil still has several throwing sessions to complete before advancing to live ABs,” posted Kirschner on the social media platform.

Although Gil still has several steps until he makes his return to the Bronx, this is great news. He's taking another step in his recovery, and Boone could certainly use his arm as soon as he can.

If the Yanks want to make another return to the World Series in October, then having Gil at full strength would definitely be a boon to the team. Will the young right-hander take the next step in his rehab successfully?

Luis Gil return could give Yankees' rotation big boost

Article Continues Below

For now, the Yankees are holding firm. Max Fried has more than lived up to the big contract he signed this offseason. Carlos Rodon is also continuing to try and prove his own big money deal was worth it.

Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren are continuing their development and growth at the major-league level, while Ryan Yarbrough has been a great find off the scrap heap. GM Brian Cashman has gotten better with this type of additions before, but getting Gil back would be massive.

The electric right-hander would undoubtedly like to cement his position in the major-league rotation. If he can, then the team's starting depth would also be helped, as Yarbrough would likely return to the bullpen.

Boone has already shown that he trusts Gil. If the Yankees are going to make another run, will Gil be a part of it? In an ideal world, this season will end with Gil assisting the Bombers in capturing their 28th World Series title.