As if the series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees that ended on Sunday wasn't flavorful enough, Boston's rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins added some more spice to the series just before its finale when he said that he'd choose to retire rather than sign a contract with the Yankees.

Judge did not know about that comment from Dobbins until he was told about it before the two bitter rivals squared off on Sunday. In any case, he sort of made the pitcher pay for it when he hit a towering two-run home run off the rookie in the first inning, putting the Yankees on the board first and giving New York an early 2-0 lead.

Following the game, Judge was asked about his thoughts on Dobbins' comment and had an interesting response.

“I've only heard Ken Griffey say that, so I was a little surprised,” the reigning American League Most Valuable Player said (h/t Jorge Castillo of ESPN).

Griffey Jr. is known for a lot of things during his incredible baseball career, and among the most interesting stories pertaining to the Baseball Hall of Famer is the reason why he never had an interest in playing for the Bronx Bombers. Griffey Jr. resented the way he and his father were treated by New York during Ken Griffey Sr.'s tenure on the team.

Judge also hit another two-run home run in the ninth inning of the series finale against the Red Sox at the expense of reliever Brennan Bernardino, but that was not enough for the Yankees to overcome Boston, which came away with an 11-7 victory. The Yankees also lost the series, two games to one, though they are still very much ahead of the rest of the field in the American League East standings with a 39-25 record — 4.5 games ahead of their division rivals.

Dobbins allowed three earned runs on four hits in five innings and got the pitching win, while Carlos Rodon surrendered five earned runs on just three hits in five innings to take the loss on the mound.

The Yankees will take a rest this Monday before taking on the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City that starts on Tuesday.