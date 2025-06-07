The New York Yankees won Game 1 of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. While Anthony Volpe left the game with an elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch, manager Aaron Boone gave a positive injury update, suggesting the shortstop would return to the lineup soon.

However, Volpe won’t be back for Game 2 against Boston. The former Gold Glove winner is out of the lineup for Saturday’s matchup according to the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips on X. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will also sit against the Red Sox although he’s available to pinch hit.

Yankees lose Anthony Volpe to elbow injury

Volpe was forced to exit the game after he was hit by a Walker Buehler changeup in the second inning. He was struck with the bases loaded so Volpe got credit for the RBI, giving the Yankees a 5-0 lead. It was his third RBI of the game after he hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Volpe finished the day going 1-1 with a homer, a run scored and those three RBI. The Yankees replaced him at shortstop with Oswald Peraza.

It’s been a fairly strong season for Volpe so far as the third-year pro is slashing .241/.321./445 with eight home runs, 37 RBI, 30 runs scored, a 110 OPS+ and 1.8 bWAR in 61 games for the Yankees.

Chisholm also had a big night on Friday as the Yankees routed the Red Sox. The third baseman went 3-5 with a home run and four RBI. He also added two stolen bases to increase his season total to nine in 34 games.

However, Chisholm acknowledged only playing at 70% since returning from injury. He had been sidelined for over a month by a right oblique strain.

The Yankees have now won 15 of their last 20 games, improving to 39-23 on the season with a 5.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays who are tied for second in the AL East. New York will square off against Boston once again Saturday night.