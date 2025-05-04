The New York Yankees may have escaped a serious injury to shortstop Anthony Volpe after the shortstop heard a noise that emanated from his shoulder after he dove for a ground ball. The scary play came in the eighth inning in the Yankees' home game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Christopher Morel of the Rays his a ground ball in the hole in the 8th inning and Volpe dove in an attempt to corral the ball.

He was unable to come up with with the baseball on the attempt and he heard a popping noise shortly after hitting the ground. That is often indicative of a dislocated shoulder, but that may not be the case in this incident. Volpe was able to move his shoulder after the play and he was able to finish the game for the Yankees. New York dropped a 3-2 decision to the Rays at Yankee Stadium.

After the game, X-rays were taken and no structural injury was revealed. Additional tests on the shoulder and are likely to take place Sunday. The shortstop had never been in that position before.

“I never really had anything else pop or dislocate or anything like that, so nothing to compare it to,” Volpe said after the game, per ESPN.

“I've never really been in this situation, so it's just scary. But it feels good, and all the movements and everything feel good, but just a weird feeling.”

Volpe's Yankee teammates were clearly concerned

After the play, teammates Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger joined manager Aaron Boone and head athletic trainer Tim Lentych as they attended to Volpe. Lentych performed several tests on the shoulder, mainly providing pressure on the joint for several minutes. Once he was done with those tests, the Yankees decided to leave Volpe in the game and give him the green light to continue.

Boone admitted the incident looked scary, but the key was that the shortstop was able to rally. “Once he kind of got up and moving around, he kind of felt fine,” Boone said. “Then we wanted to make sure strength-wise he was in a good position and felt like he was.”

The Yankees are contending with several injuries and the loss of their starting shortstop could be a major problem. Jazz Chisholm is out with a strained right oblique, D.J. LeMahieu has a strained calf and starting pitchers Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) and Luis Gil (right lat strain) are also out.