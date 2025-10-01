The New York Yankees' current 2-1 deficit behind the Boston Red Sox is thanks to one of their more maligned contributors. Shortstop Anthony Volpe has struggled for most of the 2025 season. However, his performance during Game 1 of the Yankees' AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox has kept New York in the game. Following his laser-like solo home run in the second inning, ESPN's Jorge Castillo revealed via X, formerly Twitter, that Volpe set MLB history with the homer.

“Two notes on that Anthony Volpe home run: –It would've been a home run in every ballpark except Fenway,” reported Castillo during Game 1. “–He is the first shortstop in MLB history with 15 hits and 10 walks in his first 15 career postseason games, according to ESPN Research.”

A pair of ace left-handers have been on point outside of the Volpe home run. The Yankees' Max Fried and his Red Sox counterpart, Garrett Crochet, have largely shut down the opposing offenses. The Bronx Bombers only have three hits on the night, including Volpe's rocket to right field. Boston has notched two runs and six hits off of Fried, who pitched strongly through the first six innings. With Volpe setting another record, manager Aaron Boone's decision to keep him in the lineup has proven to be a smart one so far. Can the Yanks come back and snag Game 1 away from the Sox?

Yankees look to come back and win Wild Card Game 1 over Red Sox

Despite the Yankees' run to the World Series last season, critical errors and some questionable decisions from Boone doomed New York to a loss in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, another Boone choice might have stung the Yankees. Despite Fried's dominant start, he was almost at 100 pitches as the sixth inning ended. That should have been the end of his night. However, he gave up the lead to Boston in the seventh, negating Volpe's big shot in the second.

Now, Volpe and his teammates need to find a way to awaken their bats. Crochet has been as good as advertised, largely shutting the Yankees' bats down since the home run. However, the shortstop's second hit in the eighth inning, a single lined into center, could finally help turn the tide. Will Volpe's performance at the plate reignite another standout October performance?