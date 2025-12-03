The NBA Rookie of the Year battle between the Charlotte Hornets' Kon Knueppel and the Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg is heating up as the 2025-26 NBA season rages on. Now, he sat down on The Tonight Show to talk about being named Rookie of the Month alongside Flagg, according to a post on X from The Tonight Show.

Knueppel discussed how Flagg texted him that day, while acknowledging that it was great to be honored as Rookie of the Month. Significantly, Knueppel and Flagg were college roommates, and both are now competing for the same honor. Knueppel has drawn comparisons to NBA veterans and stars for his outstanding play. So far, he is averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. He is the third-best scorer on the Hornets right now.

Knueppel has even drawn praise from legends, demonstrating how well he has played throughout this young NBA season. While the Hornets are still rebuilding, they have the budding young talent that can eventually turn this team around. The appearance on The Tonight Show was an indication of the rising star power of this rookie and what he could possibly become.

Knueppel has shared the spotlight with Flagg, who is flourishing over in Dallas, while also taking on more responsibility in the wake of injured stars. Currently, Flagg is averaging 17 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the hardwood, but 25.6 percent from the triples. With Kyrie Irving out until at least January, Flagg is the second-best scorer on a depleted Mavericks' roster that has struggled to stay afloat.

Despite their teams' records, Knueppel and Flagg have continued to shine individually and will certainly be an important part of the future. For now, Knueppel will continue to develop throughout the season and do everything he can to help his team succeed while also competing against someone he holds in high regard.