The New York Yankees had their postseason cut short, and all eyes have gone to shortstop Anthony Volpe, who was dealing with a shoulder injury during the year. As no surprise, Volpe underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to The New York Post.

After the Yankees' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Volpe was asked if he would address the injury during the offseason.

“I don't know. I anticipated playing another month and then reassessing then. We're gonna figure it out,” Volpe said via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The injury happened in May when Volpe said that he heard a pop in his shoulder after diving to try and grab a grounder. It seemed like a minor injury at first, but he started to feel discomfort as the season went on.

Article Continues Below

Manager Aaron Boone shared in September that revealed that Volpe was dealing with a partially torn labrum. They gave him a cortisone shot, and he spent some time on the bench with Jose Caballero playing in his absence. Volpe was never put on the injured list, and then came back in October to play.

Volpe had a nice start to the postseason in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, but it didn't last for long after an underwhelming performance in the ALDS. He went 1-15 with 11 strikeouts in four games against the Blue Jays, which included a rough strikeout in the seventh inning of Game 4.

The hope is that Volpe can come back next season at full health, but some are not optimistic about what he can do when he gets back on the field. With Aaron Judge playing at the top of his game in his career, the Yankees can't sit around and wait for anybody, and if they can find better options at shortstop, they should do so.