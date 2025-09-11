The New York Yankees in a tight race in the American League East. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is still trying to figure out his bullpen, but he might have a bigger issue. He gave an update on Anthony Volpe, revealing that the shortstop has fought through a partially torn labrum. Volpe re-aggravated it against the Toronto Blue Jays, clearing the way for Jose Caballero.

Volpe has struggled mightily in the field this season, racking up errors in the infield. However, it looks like his mistakes might be attached to an injury. If the shortstop has not been at full health, his errors become easier to understand. He has been in and out of the Yankees' lineup, causing concern for New York fans. He could see even less of the field thanks to his injury.

Major League Baseball reporter Bryan Hoch spoke with Boone about his infielder. The manager revealed that Volpe's arm has been an issue for months. Despite initial tests revealing no major concerns, the Yankees have a big decision to make when it comes to potentially shutting Volpe down and giving him time to recover.

“Anthony Volpe has been playing through a partial labrum tear, Aaron Boone said today,” Hoch said. “When the injury was initially MRI’ed in May, the Yankees believed it was an old injury he could play through. He has reaggravated it a few times this year, most recently this past weekend.”

Boone talked about Volpe's condition, saying that he did not know that the shortstop hurt himself again last weekend, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

“I did not know about Sunday, where he kind of re-aggravated it on the dive. It was my decision not to have him in the lineup (Wednesday).

Boone and New York can ill afford a player on the field not being 100% healthy. The Yankees traded for Caballero at the trade deadline to bring some defensive depth to the infield. However, he might end up playing a much bigger role on a team still battling the Blue Jays for the crown in the AL East. Volpe's injury is something to monitor as the situation develops.