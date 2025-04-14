Carlos Rodón’s tenure with the New York Yankees continues to be a rollercoaster, and Sunday’s outing was the latest drop. The left-hander surrendered two home runs — both to San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee — in a 5-4 loss at Yankee Stadium, tying an unfortunate Yankees franchise record in the process.

Rodón has now allowed 51 home runs in his first 50 appearances for the Yankees, matching J.A. Happ for the most long balls given up in a player’s first 50 games with the club. It’s an alarming stat for a pitcher brought in to anchor the rotation, and it stings even more when the long ball turns a potential win into another frustrating loss.

“Just a terrible execution on a curveball that he punished,” Rodón said postgame, referring to Lee’s three-run homer that flipped the game in the sixth inning.

Despite striking out eight and allowing just three hits, Rodón’s two biggest mistakes both ended up in the seats. His first blemish came in the fourth, when Lee hit a solo shot to right-center. Then, after a walk to Willy Adames in the sixth, Rodón left a curveball hanging for Lee to crush again — this time for a three-run bomb that gave San Francisco a 4-3 lead.

The Giants, led by Jung-Hoo Lee, pull off the come-from-behind victory over Yankees

It’s a maddening trend for Rodón, who has now walked 12 batters across four starts in 2025. Six of those walks have come around to score. On Sunday, the walk preceding Lee’s second homer proved decisive once again.

“We have the momentum and I just got to be better,” Rodón said. “It’s really frustrating… just missed execution on the curveball and I got punished.”

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the quality of Rodón’s stuff, pointing to his ability to generate swing-and-miss and dominate for stretches. But Boone didn’t shy away from the impact of the three-run homer.

“It’s that small of a separator between him being in a dominant position and giving up a big swing,” Boone said. “He had presence with everything. But obviously a three-run homer hurt us today.”

Lee, meanwhile, stole the show. The rookie outfielder not only delivered his first career multi-homer game, but finished the weekend with three home runs — all of them pivotal in San Francisco’s series win. Sunday’s heroics helped the Giants secure their first series victory at Yankee Stadium since interleague play began.

With the loss, the Yankees fell to 8-7 on the season, and the scrutiny surrounding Rodón’s $162 million contract continues. While his fastball velocity has returned and the strikeouts are there, his inconsistency and penchant for giving up damaging home runs remains a problem.

“Obviously want to hang up a zero in that spot,” Rodón said. “It’s not good enough.” If the Yankees hope to compete in a loaded AL East, they’ll need Rodón to find the consistency they paid for — and fast.