The wait is over for outfielder Cody Bellinger. The former MVP is staying in New York and will reportedly sign a 5-year $162.5 million contract with the Yankees.

“Cody Bellinger's deal with the Yankees is for five years and $162.5 million, sources tell ESPN. There are opt-outs after the second and third season, a $20M signing bonus and a full no-trade clause.”

Bellinger is getting paid and has an option to opt out quickly if needed. It was smart for him to wait until after the major dominoes fell first, Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman.

This was a move that the Yankees needed. After an offseason of watching a bunch of star players join other teams, the Yankees knew that they needed to keep Bellinger to be able to compete in the very tough AL East division. The Blue Jays are expected to be very good once again, while the Boston Red Sox have made move after move to try and improve on a solid season. The Baltimore Orioles will look different, and with Pete Alonso there now, they could make a major leap.

The Yankees are capable of winning the World Series. As long as they have a healthy Aaron Judge, anything is possible. Bellinger provides a great bat after Judge in the lineup. There is a good chance he plays a lot of first base with Trent Grisham having a Gold Glove out there in center field. Judge should stay in right field, and Bellinger could play left field as well as center at times.

Stay tuned for more information about Bellinger's contract and whether the Yankees plan to make further moves ahead of baseball's return next month.