The New York Yankees hope to have a special 2026 season, with a trip to the World Series. New York has been trying to find the right rotation pieces this spring, and things just got more complicated. Yankees hurler Luis Gil got rocked on Sunday.

“Three homers and seven runs allowed for Luis Gil this afternoon. Because of off-days, the Yankees won't need a fifth starter the first turn through the rotation,” Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch posted Sunday to X, formerly Twitter.

There might be some good news for Gil. The Yankees can put off the decision a bit longer on who will take the final rotation spot on the roster.

“Very rough start for Luis Gil, who has been searching for his 2024 form since last year's lat injury… Keep in mind, the Yankees have 4 off days in the first 13 days of the season,” New York Daily News reporter Gary Phillips posted to X.

The Yankees made the MLB Playoffs in 2025, but lost in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees are looking for some reliable arms

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New York had a great season offensively in 2025. The problem for the Bronx Bombers was the pitching. New York was absolutely decimated by injuries to their pitching. One example was Gerrit Cole, who was out for the entire season.

The Yankees won't have Cole at the start of the 2026 campaign, but there's hope that he can play in a game soon. The veteran recently threw at a live-batting practice for the team.

“Just increased the pitch count,” Cole said about that outing, per The Athletic. “Pitched a little more inside to righties. I did a good job.”

Yankees fans hope that Cole can return to form. The 35-year-old hurler won the AL Cy Young award in 2023. He has been named an All-Star six times in his long Major League Baseball career.

Other pitchers in the mix for the Yankees rotation include: Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Ryan Weathers, Gil and others. Yankees fans are excited to see if the team can get some elite pitching this coming season.