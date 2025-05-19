Cody Bellinger sparked baseball fireworks in the Subway Series. Facing a 97 mph pitch, the left-handed batter blasted the baseball over to right field. He got Yankees fans on their feet in watching the Grand Slam unfold versus the Mets.

Bellinger sent the ball flying during the bottom of the eighth inning. New York's lead extended to 8-2 thanks to the “Belli of the East.”

Yankees fans have already watched Bellinger pound epic hits. He ripped 40 hits and drove 28 runners home leading into Sunday's contest inside Yankees Stadium. Bellinger arrived via trade with the Chicago Cubs shipping him off. The Cubs pulled off the move to prevent themselves from taking on Bellinger's sizeable contract.

Now Bellinger smacked the biggest hit while in the pinstripes. And added to an already impressive first Subway Series.

Cody Bellinger hitting more than a Grand Slam in Yankees vs. Mets series

Bellinger walked into New York before he hits his 30s. The 29-year-old also headed to NYC with a lower batting average from his 2023 campaign. Bellinger hit .325 in 2024 (he delivered .356 in '23).

Yankees fans wondered what version of “Belli” they were getting. The one who earned two All-Star nods and 2019 Most Valuable Player honors, or the one who struggled in '24.

Bellinger has heated up against the city rival. He's smacked seven hits off 11 at-bats. Bellinger lured seven runners to home plate off RBIs and blasted two home runs.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native started the Subway Series with taking big swings early. He pounded three total hits in the 6-2 victory on Friday to open the matchup. “Belli” then sent the baseball flying in the sixth inning of the second game Saturday. That one became a solo HR shot. Bellinger also smacked the ball 432 feet after taking the 87 mph slider.

Bellinger is nowhere near the stats Aaron Judge has. Judge took a huge strikeout against the Mets on Saturday, too. But Bellinger delivered his ninth career Grand Slam against a team Yankees fans loathe — winning over the fans inside his new home stadium.