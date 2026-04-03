The New York Yankees faced off against the Seattle Mariners and got a big 8-2 win to start the series, and they did it in exciting fashion. Cody Bellinger had the play of the game in the ninth inning, when he made this Houdini catch.

CODY BELLINGER WHAT A CATCH 🍿 pic.twitter.com/crk5hirdnE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

With no outs, Xavier Edwards roped a line drive to left, and the ball found its way in Bellinger's glove. He ran it down towards the wall, and the ball hit the bottom of his hand. Somehow, someway, Bellinger swiped the ball into his hands without looking.

The Yankees got the second out on a pick-off to second base, and Liam Hicks flew out to secure an 8-2 win for the Yankees. If Bellinger continues to make spectacular plays like that, he'll put the team in a good position to keep winning games as the season progresses.

It has been a good start to the season for the Yankees, and one of the reasons has been their pitching. Unfortunately, they've had an injury to their staff, as Carlos Rodon is recovering from a hamstring issue. Rodon recently shared that there was some concern around the injury, but the hope is that everything heals sooner rather than later, according to Yankees' beat writer Bryan Hoch.

“Carlos Rodón called his hamstring tightness a ‘bump in the road' and said he hopes to throw from a mound tomorrow. If that goes well, his next step could be a rehab assignment,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite Rodon's injury, the Yankees are still in a good position when it comes to their pitching staff, and all the other areas have been playing well, too.