The New York Yankees have started the season with several injuries to their pitching staff, and Carlos Rodón is one of the pitchers recovering from an injury. Recently, Rodón admitted there was some concern about his hamstring injury, and he is hoping for the best, according to Yankees' beat writer Bryan Hoch.

“Carlos Rodón called his hamstring tightness a ‘bump in the road' and said he hopes to throw from a mound tomorrow. If that goes well, his next step could be a rehab assignment,” Hoch wrote on X.

Rodón was not ready for Opening Day as he was still recovering from elbow surgery. Along with that, he experienced a new injury. Rodón encountered hamstring tightness that further hindered him. This was a setback for the pitcher, who experienced a strong 2025. Last season, Rodón went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA over 33 starts for the Yanks.

The hamstring injury was another setback for Rodón, who was looking to be ready by April. So far, that has not transpired, and the pitcher has had to wait even longer. Because of this, it has left the Yankees' rotation and Rodon's season debut in flux. So far, it has not affected the team as they are 5-1 over their first six games.

The Yankees will continue to monitor Rodón and his injury recovery timeline. For now, he will continue to test his hamstring and reconstructed elbow, hoping to make his return sooner rather than later. The Yankees will have their home opener this weekend, welcoming the Miami Marlins into town.