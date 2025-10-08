The New York Yankees live to fight another day! After dropping the first two games of their ALDS series against the Toronto Blue Jays, New York bounced back in Game 3. They fought through a five-run deficit in the fourth inning to win the game 9-6. As always, the key cog to their comeback was their superstar outfielder Aaron Judge.

After a miscue from the Blue Jays defense in the fourth, Judge was at the plate with two Yankees on base and just one out. The score was already 6-3 at this point, with New York getting two runs in the third courtesy of Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The former MVP proceeded to hit a 100-mph fastball from Louis Varland to the stands, tying the game and giving the Pinstripes all the momentum.

The Yankees did not not look back from this point on. With some great defense from Judge and great pitching from the bullpen, New York held the Blue Jays scoreless again. They'd tack on three more rns, one from a Jazz Chisholm Jr home run and RBIs from Austin Wells and Ben Rice.

Still, it was Judge's incredible home run that paved the way for the Yankees to fight another day in the ALDS. Cody Bellinger was asked about the hit, and he said the most impressive thing about the home run was the fact that he actually hit the 100-mph fastball.

“Just the fact that he hit it,” Bellinger said. “We were all chatting about it earlier. Just an amazing swing, really good pitch. Just the fact that he was able to hit it through, keep it fair is very special.”

Indeed, the pitch that Judge sent flying was an insanely hard pitch to hit fair, much less send flying out the stadium. It's a 100-mph fastball located just outside the zone, high and inside. That's a pitch that should jam most batters, and that was likely Varland's intention. However, Judge is just that good, willing the Yankees to victory.

The fight is not over yet for the Yankees. They will take on the Blue Jays in Game 4 to force a do-or-die Game 5.