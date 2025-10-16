The two-time National League Reliever of the Year, Devin Williams, departed Yankee Stadium in 2025 enveloped in contemplation and optimism after an erratic campaign. Williams, who joined New York in a December trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that sent left-hander Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin to the Brewers, said he would “definitely be open” to a reunion, Williams told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“At first it was a challenge, but I’ve grown to love being here,” Williams said. “I love this city, love taking the [subway] train to the field every day. I really enjoyed my experience here. … There’s a lot to like about this city, but it took me some time to adjust.”

As Williams explores free agency, several factors could influence his decision. He expressed interest in remaining a closer, stating, “I feel like it depends on the scenario.”

New York currently has David Bednar and Camilo Doval under team control, with Bednar having assumed the closer role late in the season. As the Yankees' bullpen ranked 23rd in ERA before slipping to 26th after the trade deadline, the team could pursue reinforcements, potentially including Williams or other high-profile relievers such as Ryan Helsley, Raisel Iglesias, or Edwin Diaz.

In 2025, the 31-year-old tabulated a 4.79 ERA across 67 appearances, registering 18 saves in 22 opportunities. Early struggles, including a blown save on April 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he allowed three runs without recording an out, cost him the closer role. Luke Weaver briefly assumed the job but was rendered inactive by a hamstring injury, allowing Williams to reclaim the role for part of the season.

From June through July, he converted 12 of 13 save chances and ended the regular season on a high note with nine consecutive scoreless appearances. In the playoffs, he added four more scoreless innings, including a strong four-out performance in ALDS Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Williams’ performance showed a return to form. He posted a 3.92 ERA with a 38.6% strikeout rate from June onward. His fastball averaged 94.1 mph, slightly below his 2024 mark (94.7 mph) but consistent with previous seasons. Durability revealed itself as a cardinal determinant, as Williams completed a career-high 67 games and 62 innings without ailment, a pronounced contrast to his final year in Milwaukee, where back stress fractures limited him to 21 2/3 innings.

Off the field, Williams adjusted to life in New York while balancing new fatherhood.

“I played in the smallest market in the league [in Milwaukee], to the biggest market in the league,” Williams said. “I drove to the field every day; it took me 10 minutes to get there in Milwaukee. There’s just a lot of life stuff that’s an adjustment. I got here [to New York] a day before the season started and had to figure out my routine on the fly. The number of [media] people that want to talk to you, it was different. But I feel like I adjusted pretty well.”