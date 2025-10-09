The New York Yankees were knocked out of the playoffs by the Toronto Blue Jays, losing the Division Series 3-1. New York staved off elimination in Game 3 thanks to Aaron Judge’s clutch performance and a strong showing from the bullpen. But in Game 4 Devin Williams struggled in relief and the offense went cold.

New York’s ALWCS hero Cam Schlittler got the start Wednesday. And despite stumbling early on, Schlittler weathered the storm, retiring eight-straight batters at one point. The electric rookie worked into the seventh inning with the Yankees down 2-1. But after running into trouble, Aaron Boone brought in Williams.

The two-time All-Star entered the game in a difficult spot, with runners on the corners and one out, courtesy of a Jazz Chisholm Jr. fielding error. He managed to strike out George Springer on a steady diet of changeups. But Andres Gimenez stole second, putting two runners in scoring position for Nathan Lukes. And Lukes delivered a two-run single, giving the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead.

Yankees lose ALDS to Blue Jays in four games

Williams exited to an ovation in Game 3 after he kept Toronto off the score board in 1.1 strong innings. But on Wednesday, Yankees fans reverted to a more natural state of disdain for the former closer.

Williams struggled in his Yankees debut. And throughout the year he’s blown save, after save, after save, after save. So it seems fitting that New York’s season ended on a down note for Williams.

While a three-run lead isn’t necessarily insurmountable, it spelled doom for a Yankees team that mustered just two extra-base hits in the game.

In the wake of a disappointing season, fed up fans vented their Williams frustrations on social media following the Yankees’ 5-2 loss.

CToon wrote:

“Devin Williams finishes the job. After giving the Blue Jays the division, he now succeeds in helping them to the ALCS.”

Kyle Stelter commented:

“Devin Williams is the most obvious bounce back season ever next year on some random central team”

Matt wrote:

“This game had everything. Bad offense. Bad managing. Devin Williams. Defensive miscues. Bad managing. Starting pitching is going to be amazing next year, but everything else and the result will be the same as long as Boone and the current front office remain.”

Yankeesource added:

“The Devin Williams story came full circle tonight. I’d say that was one of the more disappointing trades in Yankees history.”

And Star67 commented:

“Devin Williams blew 9 games during the regular season. That’s why we didn’t win the division.”