The New York Yankees have released some good news today about veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu. The 36-year-old is beginning his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on his way to an eventual return to the Yankees' roster. New York manager Aaron Boone can't wait to get his versatile infielder back to give Aaron Judge and company a boost, both in the batter's box and in the field. New York also announced that they are signing reliever Tyler Matzek to their roster to give their bullpen some help.

Boone has struggled to string together innings behind his starters, but adding Matzek should help. Meanwhile, the seventh-year Yankee will build his way back up to the majors in Double-A Somerset, according to the team.

LeMahieu's return is sorely needed for a New York team that is filling the third baseman slot by committee. Both Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza have filled in, but neither is on the same level as the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner.

Seeing the veteran return from the injured list is a step in the right direction for New York. They are still waiting for Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Gil, and LeMahieu to make their 2025 debuts. Regardless, the Yankees are off to a good start to the year.

Despite losing Gerrit Cole to a season-ending elbow surgery before the regular season kicked off, the Yankees are one of the American League's best teams. Adding Matzek's arm to their roster helps make up for Cole's loss.

Judge and company lead the AL East more than 20 games into the season. Getting LeMahieu and Stanton back could help them extend their lead over the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees have won six of their last eight games entering Tuesday's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. After losing Juan Soto in free agency, New York believes that they are still just as competitive.

Getting LeMahieu back will do wonders for a team with championship aspirations.