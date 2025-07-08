The New York Yankees are entering a pivotal stretch of the 2025 season, and the latest shakeup could signal the end of an era. On Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that DJ LeMahieu, once a cornerstone of the Yankees lineup, is no longer an everyday player. This decision comes during a disastrous stretch where the team has dropped 16 of their last 23 games, triggering scrutiny across the roster.

This bold move marks a shift in philosophy — one that prioritizes youth, athleticism, and production. With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31st, the Yankees appear ready to move on from veterans who aren't contributing. Boone emphasized this urgency when discussing LeMahieu's reduced role.

“Not great necessarily,” Boone told The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner regarding LeMahieu’s reaction to the news.

“That’s kind of the situation we’re in right now.”

LeMahieu’s recent performance has made the move almost inevitable. In 2025, the 36-year-old is batting .266 with a .674 OPS, two home runs, and 12 RBIs over 128 at-bats. While those numbers may appear serviceable on paper, they haven’t translated into meaningful production for a struggling Yankees lineup. His 2024 campaign, in which he posted a .204 average and -1.6 WAR, only underscored his decline. Since joining the Yankees, the four-time Gold Glove winner has hit .251 over seven seasons, a significant drop from the .299 mark he carried during his time with the Colorado Rockies. As the trade deadline approaches, his future in the Bronx grows increasingly uncertain.

Despite solid contact metrics, his limited defensive range — especially after a left calf injury — has become a liability. With Oswaldo Cabrera out for the season and Oswald Peraza now starting at third, the infield shuffle created an opportunity for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to return to his natural position at second base.

When asked by The Athletic what fans should expect now that he's back at second base, Chisholm didn’t hold back in his self-assessment.

“Elite defender. Elite slugging. Fast. Great defense. I don’t know what else to tell you. Sounds like a complete player to me.”

This lineup adjustment is more than just tactical. It's financial. LeMahieu is still owed $30 million through 2026, complicating any potential exit. Still, fans and analysts are already speculating that a DFA (designated for assignment) could be on the horizon if his role evaporates entirely. With the MLB trade deadline weeks away, the Yankees lineup may undergo even more changes — especially if they target infield help.

Critics have argued that the Yankees delayed this decision far too long, clinging to past production instead of adapting to present struggles. Now, with time running out and the season slipping away, Boone and the front office must make tough calls as the team now sits 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East.

LeMahieu, though respected in the clubhouse, may no longer fit the franchise’s direction. This demotion feels like more than a lineup tweak — it could be the beginning of a roster reset. Whether the Yankees act aggressively at the deadline or opt for internal solutions, one thing is clear, the margin for error has vanished.