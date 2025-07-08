New York Yankees All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is returning to a familiar position.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Talkin’ Yanks that the 27-year-old will be moving back to second base starting Tuesday night. Chisholm has played third base since DJ LeMahieu returned from injury, but started the campaign at second base.

The move comes after Chisholm spoke about nagging shoulder soreness that kept him out of Sunday’s Subway Series finale against the New York Mets. He had made three throwing errors in his past four games, but was not ready to blame discomfort for his miscues.

“I would never use anything as an excuse,” Chisholm told the New York Post. “Yeah, my arm was sore, but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t make a play.”

Despite switching positions a few times, the Nassau native has maintained that he is willing to do whatever is best for the team.

“Everybody knows I’m a second baseman,” Chisholm told The Athletic earlier this month. “Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?

“I’m playing every day, so it’s hard to be upset. Yes, I know I’m a second baseman. Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it.”

Chisholm’s defensive prowess has been a topic of debate among fans and pundits. But, it is undeniable that his offensive production has been top-notch.

Across 59 games, Chisholm has hit 15 home runs, collected 38 RBIs, and earned an .841 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 96th percentile in Barrel% and the 87th percentile in xSLG.

The Yankees will have choices to make regarding this month’s trade deadline, but it seems as though they are attempting to ensure Chisholm is comfortable enough in the field to continue rolling at the plate.

