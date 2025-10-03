When the New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, everyone knew that the road to the Division Series would go through rookie right-handed starting pitcher Cam Schlittler. Although the Boston Red Sox were forced to rely on an even more inexperienced hurler in Game 3, it was natural to wonder how the 2022 seventh-rounder would handle the overwhelming pressure to succeed in front of a rollicking Bronx crowd. He smashed all reasonable expectations.

Schlittler allowed no runs and struck out 12 batters in eight innings, keeping the Yankees firmly in control in a 4-0 series-clinching win. He started this rivalry clash on a blistering note and did not waver. The 24-year-old, who did not join the MLB roster until July, is the first rookie to record 10 or more Ks in a playoff game since Livan Hernandez did so in 1997, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

No Yanks pitcher has ever racked up more strikeouts in his postseason debut, per the MLB X account. A legendary performance transpired under the bright lights. Considering the ridicule and fury that would have flooded New York in a series loss at Yankee Stadium, one would have to assume this young man just became the most popular member of the organization. Fans are understandably in awe.

ELEVEN STRIKEOUTS FOR CAM SCHLITTLER! The most EVER by a @Yankees pitcher in his #Postseason debut! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Xlf6y5QdWL — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2025

“I’m okay with a 20 year 1 billion dollar extension right now,” @SeaweedsRevenge commented on X. “I haven't seen a Yankees {pitching} prospect this good since Andy Pettitte,” @JoshuaDWilson92 opined. “And he’s cold as ICE coming off the mound,” @LoveYourGoalie said. “No celebration, no shouting. Yeah this kid is gonna be GOOD. Yankees got a good one here.”

Cam Schlittler was not just a massive difference-maker in Thursday's Game 3 battle. He helped New York get back on track after a rough stretch in early August and finish the regular season on a strong note. Though, there was no telling how his 2.96 ERA and 27.6 strikeout rate would hold up in October. Everyone just got their answer.

If the Yankees are going to retain the AL Pennant, he will likely have a big hand in it.