The New York Yankees lost another series to the Toronto Blue Jays, bringing their AL East record to 10-18. While they are still in an AL Wild Card spot, sloppy defense has become a calling card of this team. Fans are incensed, but Aaron Boone said the Yankees have been a good defensive team at points after their four-error performance on Wednesday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal weighed in on the poor defense in The Bronx.

“Boone’s ‘all is well' demeanor in interviews, no matter how much they inflame fans who believe he is gaslighting them, ultimately means little. What matters is whether Boone behind the scenes is holding his players accountable. If he is, it sure isn’t showing on the field,” Rosenthal wrote.

The four errors on Wednesday immediately led to the Blue Jays taking control of the game. The Yankees' offense could not keep up, even after a massive Aaron Judge homer, and lost the game and the series. While Anthony Volpe did not make an error Wednesday, the young shortstop has become the poster boy for this.

Volpe has 13 errors on the season, the most in the American League. He is tied with Giants shortstop Willy Adames and is one behind Padres third baseman Manny Machado for the most. Boone's response to Jomboy on Talkin' Yanks was that the criticism is over the top. Rosenthal correctly identifies the continued defense in public, but hits on what no one knows.

The public line has been “we're a good team” with an occasional “that can't happen” for mental mistakes. But is that what Yankees players have been told behind the scenes? The defense has gotten worse as the season has gone on, less than a year after the Los Angeles Dodgers exploited the defense and clowned them publicly for it in the World Series.