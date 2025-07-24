The New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Wednesday night. They lost their second series to Toronto this month, they are 10-18 against division opponents, and their defense cost them again. Ben, JC Escarra, and Cody Bellinger made bone-headed defensive plays that cost them the game. The Blue Jays posted Anthony Volpe's Tuesday error with a savage caption, making fun of the Yankees' defense.

You knew this was coming, right? pic.twitter.com/mtvvfTmyCa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You knew this was coming, right?” the caption read. The highlight is Volpe short-hopping a throw to first baseman Ben Rice, who did not scoop the ball. It put centerfielder Myles Straw on first base, and he eventually scored in a disastrous inning. While the Blue Jays certainly added fuel to the fire with this caption, you certainly cannot say they are wrong.

Volpe made a throwing error from shortstop in both games to start the series. Rice bailed him out with a solo homer in the ninth on Tuesday night after this error. The Blue Jays tied the game thanks to this play. But the Yankees lost the bread game largely thanks to horrendous defense.

Volpe's 13 errors are tied for the second-most in the entire league. He's knotted with San Francisco Giants SS Willy Adames and behind San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado. He did not make one on Wednesday, but four errors and a lost ball from Cody Bellinger handed Toronto the game.

Yankees fans are incensed about the poor defense and Aaron Boone's consistent defense of players despite the poor play. He told Jomboy's Talkin' Yanks podcast that the Volpe criticism is over the top. After another poor defensive effort on Wednesday, he said, “And a lot of the season, the defense has been very good.”

The Yankees are closer to the first team out, 3.5 games above the Texas Rangers, than they are to first place in the AL East, four games behind the Blue Jays.