The New York Yankees kicked off their American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Yankees ace Max Fried made his way through 6.1 innings without giving up a run. New York shortstop Anthony Volpe gave him a 1-0 lead with a solo home run. However, New York manager Aaron Boone ended his outing after his 102nd pitch.

Luke Weaver came in to end the inning, but gave up a two-run single to Masataka Yoshida to lose the lead.

Weaver is part of a Yankees bullpen that has struggled throughout the season. New York traded for Devin Williams before the season started, adding an All-Star reliever to its roster. However, he has failed to find consistency with the Yankees, forcing Boone to look elsewhere. Weaver spent some time as the closer, earning his manager's trust throughout the year.

Weaver came in to close the seventh inning. After walking Cedanne Rafaela, he gave up a double to Nick Sogard. Yoshida stepped in and scored both with an RBI single. Yankees fans took to social media to react to Weaver's unfortunate inning, piling onto the reliever and Boone's bullpen.

“Pay a guy ace money. Game 1 of a best of 3 series against your arch rival. Pitch count under 100. Get a quick out in the 7th. The next move? Bring in Luke Weaver who’s been far from a world beater. Aaron Boone and these nerds have dismantled the Yankees what a joke,” one fan said.

Article Continues Below

“I don’t even need to see game 2. Fire Aaron Boone now. Fire him in between innings. There is no manager on planet Earth that would have put Luke Weaver into this game except him,” another demanded.

“Luke Weaver really came in and immediately f***ing ruined everything Fried did I’m so done,” one fan complained.

“Luke Weaver can enjoy free agency. Go start somewhere like he wants,” another said.

Despite giving up the lead, the Yankees continued to fight their old rivals in Game 1 of their series. However, Weaver's collapse gives Boone something to think about as the matchup continues.