It's a good thing that the New York Yankees didn't trade Giancarlo Stanton to the rival Red Sox. Not just because of the obvious, but because him hitting a home run anywhere else would be blasphemous.

Luckily, fans got to see Stanton smash one out of Yankee Stadium against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. It came in the bottom of the 8th inning with the Yankees trailing 5-1.

Stanton hit a pinch hint two run homer to bring the Yankees back into the game a 5-3. In the process, Stanton hit his 432nd career home run.

Giancarlo Stanton drives a pinch-hit, two-run homer to the bullpen and the @Yankees are right back in it 👀 pic.twitter.com/9iVxKtia6G — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2025

Immediatley, the fans took to social media to express their joy at Stanton.

“I love Giancarlo Stanton” @BarnHasSpoken2 posted on X. Another user spoke into existence his plaque in Cooperstown. “Future hall of famer Giancarlo Stanton” @MikeDro_ posted on X.

One more stated the obvious. “Giancarlo Stanton still the man. (Hate the Beeter pitch more now)” @TalkinJake posted on X. With the home run, Stanton eclipses Cal Ripken Jr. for 50th on the All-Time home run list.

In the end, the Yankees defeated the Mariners 6-5 in a 10 inning battle.

This year, Stanton is batting .242 and a .700 OPS. Furthermore, his 432nd home run was only his second of the season. At the start of the season, Stanton was out due to elbow injuries.

In June, he made his return against the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees are currently 52-41 and are 2.5 games behind the first place Toronto Blue Jay in the American League East.

Giancarlo Stanton's place among Yankees sluggers

Stanton's place in Yankee history is evident. He is in his 15th season altogether and his 8th with the Bronx Bombers.

Along the way, Stanton has etched his name into the pantheon of Yankees greats from the past with his bat. Those greats being Ruth, Gehirg, DiMaggio, Mantle, Jeter, Rivera, and many others.

As of now, he is ranked 6th on the Yankees All-Time home run list with 163. He is behind Yogi Berra, DiMaggio, Gehirg, Mantle, and Ruth.