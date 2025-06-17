Giancarlo Stanton made his long-awaited season debut for the New York Yankees on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The former MVP had been sidelined all year with injuries to both elbows. But Stanton worked his way back and enjoyed a memorable return to the Yankees’ lineup.

The 15th-year veteran picked up his first base hit of the 2025 season in his first game back from injury, smoking a single that came off his bat at a scorching 111.1 mph, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X.

Facing Angels starter Jose Soriano in the fourth inning, Stanton battled during an eight-pitch at-bat before driving a 97 mph sinker to left for a single. It was his first hit since homering in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees missed Giancarlo Stanton's bat

The Yankees have missed Stanton’s bat in the middle of the order. After coming up big during New York’s playoff run last year, the 35-year-old slugger began the 2025 season on the injured list. He was suffering from ailments in both elbows and was shut down.

The Yankees brought the five-time All-Star along slowly and he was finally able to take batting practice swings in late April. But despite that step in his recovery process, there was still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding his return from the injuries.

Stanton was finally cleared for a rehab assignment in Double-A earlier this month and, after performing well in the minors, he was ready for his Yankees debut.

Stanton’s return to the lineup comes as New York faces a bit of adversity. Despite leading the division virtually all season, the Yankees have lost three straight games entering Monday’s contest with the Angels. The team was swept by the Red Sox in Boston as the Yankees’ bats have gone cold.

New York is hoping Stanton can spark the offense. However, Monday’s game has been more of the same as the Yankees and Angels are locked in a pitcher’s duel. Soriano threw seven shutout innings while New York starter Clarke Schmidt contributed 7.2 scoreless frames. The game is entering the bottom of the ninth inning tied 0-0.