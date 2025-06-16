Fresh off a sweep at the hands of their hated rivals, the New York Yankees are getting one of their sluggers back on Monday night.

Giancarlo Stanton, who missed the first two-plus months of the season with injuries to both elbows, will make his season debut at home against the Los Angeles Angels, SNY's Andy Martino reported.

Without Stanton, the Yankees have gotten out to a 42-28 start and sit in first place in the AL East, despite losing three straight to the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. With the oft-injured former MVP back in the fold, the Yankees have another bona fide home run threat in a lineup that already includes league home run leader Aaron Judge.

Stanton's return will come after a three-game rehab stretch with Double-A Somerset. He went 3-11 in that time with a double and four RBI.

Stanton is coming off a solid 2024 season that became a scorching postseason. The 2024 ALCS MVP lit up the Cleveland Guardians with four home runs in five games as the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.

He also hit 27 home runs during the regular season, where he played 114 games — his most since 2021. Now 35, Stanton has been relegated to full-time designated hitter status as injuries have kept him from being the consistent All-Star he was earlier in his career.

That doesn't mean Stanton can't still show flashes of being one of the best hitters on Earth, which he was during his time with the Miami Marlins. He still owns the second, third, sixth and seventh spots on MLB's list of hardest-hit home runs in the Statcast era, with No. 6 coming last season against the Houston Astros.

The Yankees and Angels will get underway at 7:05 p.m. The team has yet to officially announce Stanton's return, but he should be in the lineup. His return likely means less playing time for Ben Rice or Trent Grisham, two players who have struggled mightily in the last month.