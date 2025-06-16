It was a brutal weekend for Aaron Judge and his New York Yankees, but one teammate is not concerned about the captain or the Bronx Bombers.

“I don't think much of it,” teammate Ben Rice said following New York’s 2-0 loss that cemented a Boston sweep on Sunday. “If I could have that guy hitting every single at-bat even if he's not at his best, I would do it. I'm sure he'll bounce back. He'll be all right.”

The Yankees’ lineup could only muster four runs in the three-game set, and Judge was 1-for-12 on the series. While his one hit was a game-tying home run off of Red Sox Starter Garret Crochet, the reigning American League MVP admitted his struggles were a product of ambition.

“You got to swing at strikes,” Judge said. “That usually helps any hitter when you swing at strikes,” Judge added. “Definitely some pitches off the edge or off the edge in, you know, taking some hacks just trying to make something happen.”

Judge struck out nine times across the three games at Fenway Park. It marked only the third time in his major league career that he struck out three or more times in three consecutive contests.

The Yankees hold a 3.5-game lead in the American League East thanks in large part to the historic season Judge has been putting together.

Through his first 70 games, the 33-year-old has already bashed 26 home runs, collected 60 RBIs, and earned a dazzling 1.228 OPS. He also ranks in the 94th percentile in BB% and the 100th percentile in Barrel%

New York faces a number of questions as both the All-Star break and trade deadline get closer. But, this weekend’s series in Boston illustrated that they are a much different team when Judge is in a rut, and will need him to be at his best if they want to run away with their division.