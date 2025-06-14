The New York Yankees are 42-26 ahead of Saturday night's game against the Boston Red Sox. After making the World Series last season, Aaron Boone's team is in the middle of another great season. Things are about to get even better in New York, though. Boone confirmed that the team expects Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels next week. He did not expand on how Stanton's return affects players like Ben Rice, but fans are excited.

Stanton comes with his pros and cons, but New York would much rather be with him than without. The former National League MVP was the Yankees' best hitter during their run to the World Series in 2024. He and Aaron Judge form one of the most intimidating duos in the league when both are healthy. Unfortunately, elbow injuries have held Stanton back since spring training.

Stanton will have an opportunity to make an impact against the Angels next week, according to MLB writer Bryan Hoch. New York still holds a sizable lead in the AL East, but inconsistency has crept in over the past couple of weeks. Stanton's return will provide Boone with a powerful bat to put at the cleanup spot in his order. The slugger's power is not on the same level as the Yankees' captain this season, but he is still capable of finishing the season with 20 home runs despite a late start.

Boone will be happy to have Stanton back on his active roster. However, the series against the Angels will give fans a look at how the manager plans to use him, Rice, and Paul Goldschmidt. Stanton will likely remain at his familiar position as the Yankees' DH. That leaves Rice and Goldschmidt to compete for at-bats at first base.

Boone has a tough decision in front of him, but having too much talent is a great problem to have. The organization trusts him to find a way to get the most out of his roster. If he can't, the Yankees could decide to sell high on their hot starts and trade one of them away to help the team elsewhere.