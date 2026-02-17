Giancarlo Stanton has been dealing with tennis elbow in both of his arms, which forced him to miss the beginning of the 2025 season. Heading into 2026, it appears the New York Yankees' slugger is still dealing with some issues in his elbows. However, it's not all bad news.

Reports indicate that the 36-year-old designated hitter claims that his elbow injuries are going to remain with him, according to Gary Phillips of NYDN Sports. But Stanton also admitted that he was able to conduct his workouts throughout the offseason without any hiccups.

“Giancarlo Stanton reiterated that his elbow issues aren't going anywhere, but he said they didn't hinder him from doing any offseason work.”

Despite the elbow injury concerns, Stanton is expected to be available for the Yankees when spring training begins on February 20, when New York takes on the Baltimore Orioles. So, at the very least, the five-time All-Star will be ramping up for the 2026 campaign and hopefully provide some consistency with his bat early in the season.

Giancarlo Stanton is entering his 17th season in MLB, and it will be his ninth with the Yankees. He's coming off a year where he only played in 77 games due to issues in his elbows. Stanton performed rather well when available, though, ending 2025 with a .273 batting average and .350 OBP, along with 68 hits, 24 home runs, and 66 RBIs.

Overall, he was wildly productive through just 249 at-bats. If he can provide that type of stability at the plate this season, then the Yankees could have a huge advantage offensively in 2026.