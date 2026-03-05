The Boston Red Sox continue watching one of their brightest young stars attract national attention as outfielder Roman Anthony delivered a memorable moment during Team USA’s World Baseball Classic camp. The interaction blended humor, rivalry, and respect, highlighting why the 21-year-old continues drawing interest across the sport.

Anthony joined Team USA’s star-studded roster during preparations for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, stepping into the lineup while Corbin Carroll recovers from injury. Despite being one of the youngest players on the team, the Red Sox outfielder has quickly found his place alongside some of the sport’s most recognizable names.

That rapid rise reflects Anthony’s impressive transition to the major leagues. The Red Sox standout appeared in 71 MLB games during the 2025 season and immediately emerged as one of the organization’s most exciting young hitters.

The young outfielder with the Red Sox added another highlight earlier this week when Team USA faced the San Francisco Giants in an exhibition game at Scottsdale Stadium. The Red Sox outfielder launched a two-run home run that helped propel the United States to a dominant 15–1 victory.

Barstool Sports later shared a video from Team USA camp on X, formerly Twitter, capturing a lighthearted exchange between Anthony and well-known New York Yankees fan and Barstool personality Eric Hubbs.

21 years old

71 MLB games under his belt Roman Anthony is already finding himself fitting in on a Team USA roster loaded with the best players in the world pic.twitter.com/n9dAirD10G — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 5, 2026

During the conversation, Hubbs acknowledged the reality of the historic rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox while joking about Anthony’s growing talent.

“Why do you have to be so good? Because I'm gonna have to say really mean things about you from the Yankees perspective for a while, but I appreciate you being on this team.”

Anthony responded with a smile while embracing the spirit of the World Baseball Classic.

“We’ll root for each other here and on this stage and represent this country, and then after that, you can do your thing.”

The moment showed how Team USA can even briefly unite baseball’s fiercest rivals.