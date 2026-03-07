Aaron Judge and the Team USA offense opened the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a powerful statement, as the New York Yankees superstar and Team USA captain helped lead a dominant 15–5 victory over Brazil in the tournament opener while acknowledging the lineup still has room to improve as pool play continues.

Judge made his impact felt immediately. The Yankees slugger launched a two-run home run in the first inning, giving Team USA early momentum vs. Brazil. The blast helped set the tone for an explosive offensive night that ultimately resulted in a convincing 15–5 win in the opening game of Pool B competition.

Despite the lopsided final score, Team USA’s offensive performance still revealed areas that could become more important as the tournament progresses. The lineup drew 17 walks but also left 13 runners on base, highlighting both its patience at the plate and missed opportunities to capitalize earlier in the game.

Following the win, Aaron Judge addressed the need for improvement. Fox Sports: MLB shared the comments on its X platform, formerly Twitter, featuring Judge speaking with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal after the win on Friday night.

“You can go up and down that lineup and one guy could probably carry this team and win a game for us”@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with Aaron Judge after @USABaseball's 15-5 win over Brazil pic.twitter.com/71FgrLIQWW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 7, 2026

“We’ve got to clean it up. Like you said, 12-plus guys left on base. That stuff can’t happen as we go deeper into this tournament. But we’ll figure it out. Guys are passing the baton, and that’s been the coolest thing so far. We’ve got a lot of talent on this team.”

The message reflects the identity of Team USA’s deep and powerful lineup. The roster features stars such as Bryce Harper, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Schwarber, and Alex Bregman, forming one of the most formidable offensive groups in international baseball. As the tournament continues, that depth will be critical for Team USA as it looks to turn its patience and power into consistent run production.