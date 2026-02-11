Giancarlo Stanton has dealt with plenty of injury concerns in the past. In fact, Stanton was dealing with injuries to both of his elbows before last season. So, is the slugger battling any injury trouble this year? According to manager Aaron Boone, the answer is no.

“Boone said Giancarlo Stanton has had a good winter and there aren’t any restrictions or limitations on him (elbows),” Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Basically, he’s good to go.”

Although Stanton is not the same MVP-caliber player that he once was, the right-handed slugger still provides the Yankees with value. The 36-year-old was limited to only 77 games played a season ago, but he did record a respectable .273/.350/.594 slash line during that span. Stanton hit 24 home runs in his 281 plate appearances as well.

Stanton is still a reliable power hitter. The Yankees will need his bat in the lineup in 2026.

Article Continues Below

New York has a similar roster to a season ago. The good news is that both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are expected to return from injury within the first few months of the regular season. Their returns will feel like additions to the roster.

The American League East projects to be extremely competitive. The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are all capable of contending for the AL East title along with the Yankees. Even the Tampa Bay Rays could potentially make some noise in the division.

If Stanton can avoid injury concerns, the Yankees will receive a huge boost amid their pursuit of a division title.