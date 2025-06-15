Jasson Dominguez took a few casual steps off second base, not realizing the inning was still alive. With two outs in the top of the seventh at Fenway Park, the Yankees outfielder misunderstood the count on teammate Trent Grisham and thought the inning had ended after a missed swing. It hadn't. Just moments later, he found himself tagged out at third base after the Red Sox executed a swift defensive play, capitalizing on his momentary lapse in concentration and executing a pivotal play in a 4-3 win.

What unfolded was a testament to how skillfully the Boston team played the game. Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez quickly spotted Dominguez's blunder and fired the ball over to second base. Kristian Campbell then relayed it to third, where Marcelo Mayer tagged Dominguez out. The inning-ending out cut short a promising rally for New York, which had just scored a run and had the tying run on base.

Oh man… The Red Sox caught Jasson Dominguez sleeping on the base paths! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/HzK1uGb40X — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dominguez, visibly frustrated, didn’t make excuses afterward.

“For some reason, I thought it was two strikes,” he told reporters after the game, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I’ve got nothing to say. No excuses. I made a mistake.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on the blunder as well, noting that Dominguez was “really upset” about the play. Boone recognized how important the moment was, especially in a tight game at Fenway, but added, “It’s probably something that won’t happen to him again.”

The timing of the mistake couldn't have been worse. Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins had kept the Yankees to just two hits through six innings. New York finally found some offensive rhythm in the seventh. Unfortunately, this Dominguez gaffe snuffed out the Yankees' scoring opportunity and helped allow the Red Sox n to clinch the victory.

Dominguez is still just starting in his major league career and has shown some real promise, but that mistake on Saturday brought to light the hurdles young players have to overcome at this level. The youngster will surely learn from this error and continue to get better as New York looks to win the AL East this season.