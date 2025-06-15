The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday night. Red Sox starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins shut down Aaron Boone's lineup in one of his best starts of the season. After Dobbins made comments about never wanting to play for the Yankees, fans were skeptical. Even Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared his thoughts, amused at what the young pitcher had to say.

According to OptaSTATS, Dobbins is the first Boston pitcher to beat New York twice in a week since 2007. Across both of his starts, the 25-year-old allowed three runs over 11 innings, including six shutout innings on Saturday. His dominance against the Yankees makes his comments about New York even more fitting.

“If the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire,” Dobbins said about potentially joining New York in the future.

Red Sox fans rallied around their young starter after his gem, backing him up. They offered their reactions to his game on social media, applauding him for shutting down their arch rivals.

“Dobbins had himself an OUTING,” commented one fan.

“Real life Yankee hater. Legendary kid man,” said another.

“Someone tell Jazz we're still waiting for the free smoke,” said one Red Sox fan, calling out Chisholm Jr..

“HUNTER DOBBINS OWN THE YANKEES LMAOOOOOO,” was all one fan had to say.

“Hunter Dobbins ran his mouth and then went out and shoved in back to back starts. Love it,” said another.

Boston's 4-3 win gave them a 4-1 lead in the season series. Despite dominating the Yankees in 2025, the Red Sox are still behind them in the American League East. New York has been around five games ahead of all the other teams in their division all season.

Dobbins has emerged as a bright spot for Boston this season. Amid the tension between Rafael Devers and Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the young starter has been a big plus for the organization.

His dominance against the Yankees is a great sign, even if he just caught them on a bad night. Boston has one pitcher set in stone moving forward in Garrett Crochet. Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford are on the Red sox injured list, and Brayan Bello has underwhelmed.

Dobbins represents the future of Boston's pitching, and his hatred of the Yankees is icing on the cake.