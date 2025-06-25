The New York Yankees found themselves in a tight battle with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night and emotions were running high. According to the umpires, they may have been running too high.

Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. got an early ticket to the showers as a result of those emotions. In the middle of the ninth inning, Chisholm was ejected between innings for arguing a strike call with the home-plate umpire.

Jazz Chisholm has been ejected arguing with the umpire in between innings pic.twitter.com/Hs8MwM7Xnr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to the official strike zone, Chisholm may have had a point.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been ejected. Here's the 2-0 pitch that set him off: pic.twitter.com/CBFoXC8FpL — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Following that bad call, which gave the former Miami Marlins star a 2-1 count, he swung at the next two pitches and struck out. In a game that was tied in the ninth inning, that proved to be a very crucial at-bat and could have swung the result of the game.

Article Continues Below

The Yankees have done a nice job to hang on without Chisholm, as they are locked in an 4-4 tie with the Reds in the 11th inning. After losing the series opener in Cincinnati, Aaron Boone and company will want to get a win and even things up.

Chisholm started the game at third base and got off to a red-hot start at the plate, notching a pair of base hits. However, he grounded out to first and struck out in his next two plate appearances to finish the night 2-for-4 at the plate before getting ejected.

Inconsistencies in being able to stay on the field have hurt Chisholm at times this season. He has suffered with a number of injuries throughout the season, but is starting to find his groove now that he is back in the New York lineup.

The versatile speedster also struggled at the plate to start this season, but he has since steadied the ship a little bit. Coming into this game, he was hitting .237 for the season with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs, so the Yankees are happy that he is looking more like his old self.

While this wasn't Chisholm's finest moment, it seems very unlikely that he would face any further discipline for this incident. As a result, he should be back in the lineup for the series finale of Yankees-Reds on Wednesday afternoon.