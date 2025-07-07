New York Yankees spark plug Jazz Chisholm Jr. was named an All-Star on Sunday, and he is already prepared to make a fashion statement at the red carpet event before the festivities begin on the diamond.

“Red carpet, that's my thing,” Chisholm told ESPN. “I do have a fit in mind.”

Chisholm has been somewhat known for his unapologetic flash. Earlier this season, the 27-year-old wore “One Piece” cleats and batting gear. He has also hosted fashion shows through his “Jazz Chisholm Foundation.”

“For me, [fashion is] just one of the events that hold dear to my heart,” Chisholm told MLB.com after one of his charity events in May. “One day, I want to drop my own clothing brand and designer brand.”

Even in his younger years, Chisholm used fashion as a way to express himself and feel comfortable on the field. It was a point of contention while he was a member of the Miami Marlins, but it has not been an issue since he joined the Yankees.

“What I would tell my 18-year-old self is don’t listen to nobody,” Chisholm told The Athletic head of the season. “If anybody hates you, let them hate you because they don’t know you. If you want to play baseball and change the culture in baseball and make anybody look at baseball like how they look at football, basketball, and other sports — yes, that’s what I want to do. I’m not going to let anybody change me from being me.”

It may be this comfort that has allowed the Nassau native to thrive in the Bronx. Across 105 games with the Yankees, Chisholm cracked 26 home runs, recorded 61 RBIs, and earned an .834 OPS.

While he dealt with an oblique injury earlier this season, Chisholm has been a force to be reckoned with. The All-Star is sporting an .841 OPS and has hit 15 home runs. It is possible that he finishes the season with career highs in both categories.

The All-Star break is only a week away, and Chisholm will be ready to make his presence felt in more ways than one.