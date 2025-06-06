Max Fried has been dominant in his debut season with the New York Yankees. The ninth-year veteran has stepped up to assume the top of the rotation spot previously occupied by Gerrit Cole, who’s out for the season after Tommy John surgery. And Jazz Chisholm Jr. is enjoying being on the same side as Fried instead of facing him.

“I was seeing him about five, six times a year. It wasn’t fun. So I can imagine for other guys now that they get to feel my pain,” Chisholm said after the Yankees’ 4-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians Thursday, per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips on X.

“I think my batting average [against] him is lower than my batting average right now, so it’s kind of crazy,” Chisholm added.

Max Fried continues torrid start with Yankees

Fried did indeed own Chisholm when he pitched for the Atlanta Braves and the infielder played for the Miami Marlins. Chisholm slashed .125/.176/.313 against Fried in 18 plate appearances. He managed two hits, one walk, one RBI and five strikeouts.

And Chisholm is right, his average against Fried is lower than his average this season. He started the day batting just .188. However, after a three-hit performance against the Guardians, he’s now slashing .207/.316/.440 in 33 games for the Yankees.

Fried was masterful for the Yankees Thursday, striking out seven while allowing one hit and two walks in six shutout innings against Cleveland. He’s now tied for the league lead in wins with eight.

The Yankees signed Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract this offseason, hoping to add a 1B to Gerrit Cole’s 1A in the rotation. But Fried has exceeded expectations. He’s gone 8-1 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched.

Fried’s historic start for the Yankees is the best through 13 games in pinstripes since Phil Niekro posted a 1.73 ERA to begin the 1984 season.

The Yankees have won 12 of the last 16 games, improving to 38-23 and maintaining a 5.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays, who are tied for second place in the AL East.