The New York Yankees got exactly what they needed on Thursday night, another phenomenal outing from Max Fried.

Fried threw eight shutout innings in a 4–0 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, lowering his ERA to 1.78 through his first 13 starts this season. It’s the best opening stretch by a pitcher in pinstripes since Phil Niekro did so with a 1.73 ERA over 13 games in 1984. The win improved the Bronx Bombers to 38–23 and marked Fried’s eighth victory of the year.

Fried’s dominance has come at a critical time for the Yankees starting rotation, which has been without ace Gerrit Cole. Cole was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery earlier this spring and is not expected to return until mid-2026. That void at the top of the rotation has only magnified the importance of Fried’s presence, which now includes a 0.94 WHIP, 77 strikeouts and a 3–0 record at Yankee Stadium with a 1.69 ERA in home starts.

MLB.com’s Sarah Langs posted on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting just how dominant Fried has been in the Bronx this season.

“Max Fried’s 1.78 ERA is the lowest by a Yankees pitcher in his first 13 starts of a season since Phil Niekro in 1984 (1.73).”

Fried’s eight-year, $218 million deal—signed during the 2024 offseason—was the richest ever for a left-handed pitcher at the time. One year in, he’s looking like a bargain. And while Cole remains on the sideline, he continues to mentor pitchers like Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren. 

Cole’s injury update has added a layer of emotional gravity to the Yankees’ season. While the veteran guides from the dugout, Fried has taken command of the mound—pitch by pitch, inning by inning.

In a season that could’ve easily unraveled, Fried hasn’t just steadied the rotation, he’s redefined it.

He’s not just a marquee signing anymore. He’s the new ace of the Bronx.