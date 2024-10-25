The New York Yankees have finalized their 26-man World Series roster. They will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic for the 12th time starting on Friday night. The roster includes pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr, who has not played since the regular season and does not include infielder Jon Berti.

Cortes was an important starter for the Yankees all season long but suffered an elbow injury at the end of the year. He did not make the roster in the ALDS or ALCS, but Aaron Boone said he is ready to go. Cortes said he would give up 2025 to pitch and win a World Series.

Berti has been a part of this roster throughout the World Series. On Jomboy Media's Talkin' Yanks podcast, Boone said that Cortes would replace a position player. Many assumed it would be Trent Grisham, who has not played this postseason. Instead, it is Berti, who has played multiple infield positions.

Yankees finalize World Series roster

Grisham is on the roster, along with Jasson Dominguez as replacement outfielders. The younger Dominguez has been used as a pinch runner and is one of two options to do so on this roster. Oswaldo Cabrera has also pinch run and been a defensive replacement at first base. His services made Berti expendable.

Cortes will join the bullpen as he is not stretched out to a starter's length yet. The lefty will pick up bulk innings at various points and might be asked to get Shohei Ohtani out during this series. While the bullpen has been great, there are very few lefties. Only Tim Hill has pitched and Tim Mayza has not yet made an appearance.

Marcus Stroman is also out in the pen and will be used to clean up blowout wins or losses. He has not pitched yet in the postseason but could if there is a lane with few lefty hitters.