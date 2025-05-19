Max Fried grew up in an area where the Freeway Series was popular. The Santa Monica native now witnessed his first Subway Series with the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The 31-year-old took to the hill inside Yankee Stadium for the third game against the Mets. The sounds of roaring Yankees and Mets fans reverberated for Fried in his first taste of the rivalry. The veteran earned the chance to extend his impressive start — and win over NYY fans by beating the city rival.

Fried walked out a winner. He even witnessed Cody Bellinger smack a 432-foot Grand Slam to beat the Mets 8-2. Fried threw for over six innings. The Yankees newcomer embraced the energy inside the venue after wrapping up his first Subway Series.

“It was definitely exciting. It was intense with both teams going at it,” Fried said via SNY. “Both were giving it all they had.”

He believed the Mets-Braves rivalry was intense when he was a part of that matchup. But “it's different when you got both teams from the same city.”

Max Fried threw dominating outing for Yankees vs. Mets

The southpaw received the start from Aaron Boone for the third and final game against the New York rival. Fried aggressively threw heat early.

The pitcher turned to his four-seam fastball to set the tone. He went after Francisco Lindor with that pitch for his first three throws — resulting in a strike, ball and foul. Fried then forced him out with a curve that turned into a fly out. Juan Soto and Pete Alonso then flied out next; the former on a 95 mph sinker and the latter off a 94 mph four-seamer.

Fried struck out his first two batters in the second. He fanned a game-high eight Mets batters before getting pulled in the sixth.

He surrendered three hits and both Mets runs. But Fried now knows what it's like to win a Subway Series game.