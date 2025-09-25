With four games remaining, it could be safe to say the New York Yankees were one of the better teams in the regular season this year. The next goal for the Yankees is to win a championship, and that's on the mind of Max Fried. When asked how he would describe his first season with the team, Fried started off with three simple words, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily.

“Not finished yet. It's been very apparent that the goal of this team is to go to the playoffs, get deep in the playoffs and win the World Series. I like to put a lot of team goals in front of how I individually do, so if we come out and go deep in the playoffs and win a World Series, then I'll say it was pretty successful, but we got a long way to go,” Fried said via Phillips.

Fried has been a high level this season with a 19-5 record, 2.86 ERA, and 195 strikeouts. With Gerrit Cole sidelined, he’s been the pitcher that they've counted on alongside Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon. Aaron Judge had some good things to say about Fried and what he's done for the Yankees this season.

“He's been an ace,” Judge said.

The Yankees are 90-68 and are in second place in the AL East behind the Toronto Blue Jays. There's no doubt that they'll be fighting for the top spot with just a few games remaining, and it will be interesting to see who reigns victorious in the end.

If they want that top spot, players such as Fried are going to have to keep playing some of their best baseball to end the season. If they don't, they'll still make the playoffs, and they have a chance to make the World Series for the second straight year.