The New York Yankees are receiving a boost on Friday, as star reliever Devin Williams is returning from the paternity list. With Williams returning, however, the Yankees designated reliever Adam Ottavino for assignment, the team announced.

Ottavino, 39, landed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox before spring training. He was later released and ultimately signed with the Yankees. For Ottavino, signing with New York represented a reunion, as he had previously pitched with the Yankees.

His reunion with New York was brief, though. Ottavino appeared in two games before the Yankees designated him for assignment on Friday. He did not surrender a run across 1.1 innings pitched.

A look at Adam Ottavino's career after Yankees' roster move

Overall, Adam Ottavino has enjoyed a successful MLB career. He made his big league debut in 2010 and has pitched to a strong 3.48 ERA in his career. Ottavino spent a significant portion of his time in the league with the Colorado Rockies, pitching for seven years with the ball club. He also pitched for the Yankees, Red Sox, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

Ottavino may draw attention from other teams. He is still a capable reliever. Many ball clubs wouldn't mind the idea of adding a proven veteran with no shortage of MLB experience.

Meanwhile, the Yankees will move forward as Devin Williams returns. Williams, who was acquired this past offseason in a trade, pitched in only one game for New York before landing on the paternity list. A two-time All-Star, the Yankees are hopeful that Williams can play a big role as they attempt to reach the World Series for a second consecutive season.

The Yankees are set to play the Pirates on Friday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:12 PM EST as New York looks to win its fifth game of the season.