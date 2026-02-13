The New York Yankees have signed right-hander Rafael Montero on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training, MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Thursday. If Montero earns a spot on the Opening Day roster, he will receive a base salary of $1.8 million, along with a $500,000 signing bonus.

Montero, 35, split the 2025 season between the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, and Detroit Tigers, combining for a 4.48 ERA over 60 1/3 innings across 59 appearances. He struck out 58 batters and issued 37 walks, producing a 23% strikeout rate but walking nearly 15% of opposing hitters. His performance varied by team. He posted a 4.50 ERA in three appearances with Houston and a 5.50 ERA in 36 outings with Atlanta before improving to a 2.86 ERA over 20 appearances with Detroit. However, the late-season momentum didn't carry over to the playoffs, as he failed to record an out in his lone postseason appearance for the Tigers.

Over the past three seasons, Montero has compiled a 4.77 ERA across 166 innings. In 10 major league seasons, he owns a 23-30 record with 30 saves, a 4.68 ERA, and a 1.45 WHIP in 380 appearances. He was an essential figure in the Astros' 2022 World Series championship, laying down a 2.37 ERA in 68 1/3 regular-season innings and a 1.93 ERA across 9 1/3 postseason frames.

Montero averages around 95 mph with his fastball and incorporated a splitter last season that became his primary pitch, particularly against left-handed hitters. As an Article XX(b) free agent with six years of service time, his deal includes opt-out dates five days before Opening Day, May 1, and June 1.

The Yankees' bullpen picture remains unsettled following the departures of Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. David Bednar, Camilo Doval, Fernando Cruz, and Tim Hill make up the projected core, with Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn also part of the equation. Montero joins a competition that includes Cade Winquest, Jake Bird, Yerry De Los Santos, Angel Chivilli, Kervin Castro, and Brent Headrick for the remaining spots.