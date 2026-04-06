The first few series of the New York Yankees’ 2026 season have offered reasons to speculate just how far the team could go. Their most recent set against the Miami Marlins was no exception as they showcased exactly why the group should strike fear into the hearts of their American League East counterparts.

New York’s lineup flexed real versatility and resolve. The bullpen displayed upside that did not entirely unravel when asked to do more than anticipated. And as if his status was not already clear, three-time All-Star Max Fried reminded everyone that he’s the perfect arm to headline the rotation while Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon work their way back from injury.

“It’s early, but you love to get off to this kind of start because wins are precious,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the club’s 8-2 win in the series opener.

The Yankees’ powerful lineup can win in more than one way

In 2025, the Yankees led the sport in home runs, OPS, and runs. This could very well be the case by the end of this season, but the team’s early results point to them also being able to scratch across more runs through solid situational play.

They received home runs from Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Cody Bellinger during the first two games of the series, but also scored runs through other means like extra-base hits, walks, and opportunistic baserunning.

“The quality of at-bat just never went away,” said Boone after the Yankees’ 9-7 victory on Saturday. “It's a scoring competition, not a hit competition, so however it comes, it's about putting points on the board.”

Along with the variety of ways New York showed they could add to the scoreboard, they exhibited resilience in the second affair that should not go unnoticed.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Bellinger gave the lineup life with a two-run home run. The Yankees would go on to take a lead one inning later, and promptly lose it once again, before Giancarlo Stanton eventually broke a 6-6 tie in the eighth with a bases-loaded two-run single.

For a team that has been criticized for being overly reliant on long balls and prone to letting games get away from them, it was a relatively novel sight to witness the contingent battle back in an April game. If this same intensity and willingness to plate runs by any means sticks, they should have the talent to stay ahead in the division.

“If there's outs on the board, we've got a chance,” Stanton said.

New York’s bullpen was effective despite imperfect moments

Starting pitcher Ryan Weathers struggled during his start on Saturday. The 26-year-old sputtered 3.2 innings of work and allowed three runs over 88 pitches. As a result, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, Brent Headrick, and David Bednar were all utilized.

Most of these relievers executed effectively, but the nights New York got from Doval and Bednar were not exactly the kind of spotless outings they would hope for.

Doval allowed two runs on three hits across 0.1 of an inning. By the conclusion of the contest, his ERA sat at 10.80 over 3.1 innings.

“Some good left-handed hitters have gotten to him. He's got the weapons, though, to put away lefties. It looks like he's just been behind in a couple of counts…,” Boone said of Doval’s recent work. “So it's just being a little sharper with his command. I feel like he's throwing the ball pretty well, but just a little sharper with command, especially against the lefties and getting his cutter to where he wants to.”

While Bednar did eventually record the save in the ninth, the righty did surrender three hits and a run. Additionally, the bases were loaded when he was able to strike out Griffin Conine to end the evening.

These kinds of games are going to occur, and although it might be fair to critique Doval’s erratic start or wonder if Bednar’s workload will net shaky appearances as the season progresses, the win was still sealed.

It was a situation that could have ended poorly for Boone and the Yankees, but they weathered the storm and squeezed everything they could out of the bullpen.

The middle tier of the contingent struggled in the finale when Jake Bird allowed Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley to slash a pinch-hit two-run double to grant his club a lead they would not relent in the eighth, but other more high-leverage options were unavailable at the moment.

Max Fried is prepared to lead the rotation for a second straight year

Perhaps the least surprising element of the Yankees' first weekend back in the Bronx was the most comforting. In Sunday’s finale, which included a three-hour and 35-minute rain delay before anyone took the field, Fried hurled 6.2 innings and let up three runs on five hits and three walks.

Despite allowing a run in his first inning and never seeming to find his true groove, the ace gave New York a chance to win. Still, he was not content with his results.

“I didn’t do a good enough job, especially when the offense comes back,” Fried told reporters after the game. “I gave up one in the first, and then Ben [Rice] hits the home run in the first. I ended up giving up three, which cuts down the lead. There were some things that definitely could have been avoided.”

The California native’s mentality is a perfect fit for a staff that figures to be star-studded and highly competitive by the middle of the summer. It is virtually impossible for a starter to deliver a Cy Young caliber performance every time out, but the best of them can gut out strong innings even when they don’t feel their best.

The same might be true of this Yankees team as a whole after their first home series of 2026. Bumps in the road will naturally come, but the roster appears to have the talent and personality to give themselves a puncher’s chance on any given day.