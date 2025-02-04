Free agency has been a bit of a letdown for the New York Yankees, as they lost superstar Juan Soto to the New York Mets. The franchise hasn't been sitting still and letting that loss define them, though, as they have continued adding to their roster after making a run to the World Series last year. On Tuesday afternoon, it saw them re-sign one of the key members of their bullpen from last season, Tim Hill.

After getting released by the Chicago White Sox in June, Hill latched on with the Yankees, and he quickly became an integral part of their bullpen, posting a 2.05 ERA over his 35 outings for the team. After a lengthy stint on the free agent market, Hill agreed to re-sign with New York on a one-year, $2.85 million contract.

“Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.85 million contract that includes a club option for 2026, sources tell ESPN. Hill, 34, had a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings for New York last year. Option is for $3 million with $350K buyout,” Jeff Passan reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Yankees shore up bullpen by re-signing Tim Hill

Hill excelled as a lefty specialist for New York, which included a dominant stretch in the postseason that saw allow just two earned runs over 8.1 innings of work. While he obviously wasn't going to be their top priority in free agency, things worked out for him to return to the Yankees in free agency, with his deal also featuring a club option for the 2026 campaign.

It may not be the flashiest move, but if Hill can continue to pitch for the Yanks like he did in 2024, this deal will be a massive win for them. The veteran lefty appears to have found a new home in the majors, and it will be interesting to see if Hill can continue to deliver the goods after earning this nice little pay raise.