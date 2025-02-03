The New York Yankees' rotation is looking set for the 2025 season, but they've signed a potential piece that could be helpful at some point this year.

The organization has inked veteran Carlos Carrasco to a minor league deal. Via Jack Curry:

“Carlos Carrasco has signed a minor league deal with the Yankees. He was 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA in 103 2/3 innings with Cleveland last season. Carrasco turns 38 in March,” Curry wrote on X.

Carrasco isn't exactly young anymore and he's definitely past his prime. As Curry pointed out, the right-hander struggled last season, producing a pedestrian 5.64 ERA and a 3-10 record in 21 starts with the Guardians. Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in May of 2019 but surprisingly missed just three months.

However, since the diagnosis, he hasn't been as efficient on the hill, compiling a 5.02 ERA and a 27-35 record. It makes sense that the Yankees signed him to a minor league deal because there's frankly no room for him in the rotation right now. However, I'm sure the Venezuelan will get some innings in big league spring training.

New York handed Max Fried a record-breaking contract this winter to join Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation. They also have Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt. Marcus Stroman is still around as well, but the ball club is trying to trade him after his terrible second half in 2024. Stroman didn't take the mound at all in the Bronx Bombers' run to the World Series.

If Stroman does get moved, it will make it more likely that Carrasco could get innings at the MLB level for the Yankees. There's also always the possibility that NY may try and use Carrasco out of the bullpen. While he's never served as a reliever in his career, it could be a more clear path to pitching for the American League winners in '25.