The New York Yankees entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday down 3-1. While former New York closer Aroldis Chapman was on the hill, they loaded the bases on three consecutive singles. The Yankees then became the first team in postseason history to not score a run and lose in that situation.

“The Yankees are the first team in MLB postseason history to have the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the 9th but not score a run and lose the game,” OPTAStats posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger all hit singles off of Chapman to start the inning. Bellinger's single was nearly caught, so Goldschmidt could not score from second on the play. Giancarlo Stanton struck out, ending his brutal day at the plate. Jazz Chisholm Jr flew out to shallow right field in his lone at-bat of the game. And Chapman finished it off by striking out Trent Grisham.

The Yankees were completely shut down by Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet. Anthony Volpe's home run was the only blemish on the lefty's line, which later featured 17 consecutive outs. After 117 pitches in 7.2 innings, Crochet was pulled for Chapman, who finished off the four-out save.

The Red Sox did not need to make a strong defensive play or get lucky to make this history. They just needed the Yankees to fall short in a clutch October situation once again, which they did. Boston took advantage of a lackluster New York bullpen after forcing Max Fried out of the game. And even a Chapman scare could not push New York to victory.

The Yankees are playing for their lives with Carlos Rodon on the mound while Brayan Bello goes for the Red Sox.